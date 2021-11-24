DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 670,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

DVA stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,280,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DaVita by 36.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

