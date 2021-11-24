DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 670,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
DVA stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,280,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DaVita by 36.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
