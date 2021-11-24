AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,163 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after buying an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of AEM opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

