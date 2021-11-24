Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

