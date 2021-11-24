Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 288,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 193,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

