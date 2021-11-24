Amalgamated Bank Makes New $89,000 Investment in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Veru by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Veru by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $624.46 million, a PE ratio of -781.22 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

