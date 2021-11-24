UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,397 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Andersons worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Andersons by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Andersons stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

