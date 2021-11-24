UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Griffon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 2,950.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 402,386 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

