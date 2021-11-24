Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hanger worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 185,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hanger by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanger by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 231,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 46,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.42. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

