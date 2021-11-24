UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.