The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

