SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $254,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $696.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $72,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

