AQR Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRK. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

