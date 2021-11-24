AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,060 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 9.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

