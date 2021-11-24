Brokerages Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

OTIC stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.