Darren Jamison Acquires 5,475 Shares of Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Stock

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,475 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darren Jamison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00.

Shares of CGRN opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGRN. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

