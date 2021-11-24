Mark A. Sirgo Purchases 20,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $21,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 504,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

