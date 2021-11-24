Insider Buying: Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) insider Grant Hodgetts bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.76 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of A$15,040.00 ($10,742.86).
Grant Hodgetts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 21st, Grant Hodgetts 493 shares of Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.
