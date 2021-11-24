Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,216 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

THR opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $611.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

