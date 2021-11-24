State Street Corp Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $43,000. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

