Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 65,108 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.