California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Chuy’s worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $7,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

