California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 40,028 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 364.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVO stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.77.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

