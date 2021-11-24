California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,819 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

