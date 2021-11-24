National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of National Bank worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Bank by 1,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

