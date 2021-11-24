Amalgamated Bank Buys New Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EZCORP by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after acquiring an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in EZCORP by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 214,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

EZCORP stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

