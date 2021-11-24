Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $622,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 91.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $580.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

