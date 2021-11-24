Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 662.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 112,635 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 212,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

XXII stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. Analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.