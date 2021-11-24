Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 36,400 Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $1,133,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 64.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,055,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 803,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 85.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,805 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ASXC opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. On average, analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.