Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,904,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,223,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEN. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

