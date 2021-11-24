Amalgamated Bank Makes New $106,000 Investment in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.03. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Atossa Therapeutics Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.