Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lifted to Outperform at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRVB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.21.

PRVB opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $455.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

