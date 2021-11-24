Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

