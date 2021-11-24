Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
