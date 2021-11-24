Critical Analysis: Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and First Western Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.46 $16.78 million $1.37 12.41 First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.43 $24.53 million $2.89 10.96

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Suncrest Bank and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.06%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A First Western Financial 23.17% 14.45% 1.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Suncrest Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.