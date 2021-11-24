Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Uxin by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Uxin stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Uxin has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

