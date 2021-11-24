California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of 1st Source worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

