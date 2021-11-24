First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 19,441 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

