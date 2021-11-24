Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 309,303 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 309,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $966,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of TETC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.