Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 234,120 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $3,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SFL by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 221,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SFL by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in SFL by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.