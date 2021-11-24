First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Camden National were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $730.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

