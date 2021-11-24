First Trust Advisors LP Sells 836 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

