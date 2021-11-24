First Trust Advisors LP Buys 3,766 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Denny’s by 135.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Denny’s by 34.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $911.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

