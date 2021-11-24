Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 57,744 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,744 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 69.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.63. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

