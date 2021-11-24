Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

SLGN stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

