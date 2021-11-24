Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $488,708 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

