Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 257,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James increased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

