Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $10.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after purchasing an additional 99,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

