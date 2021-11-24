Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,122,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,776,000.

DFAS stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19.

