Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.32 Million Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in DCP Midstream by 498.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 785,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,281,000 after purchasing an additional 771,729 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 953,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339,789 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:DCP opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 3.41. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

