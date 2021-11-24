TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Purchases C$1,330,000.00 in Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TMX Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$665,000.00.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$132.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. TMX Group Limited has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9836503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.14.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.