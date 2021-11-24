Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.

Get Udemy alerts:

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.